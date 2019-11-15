This New Platform Can Help Retailers and Employees Through the Store Closure Process

The evolving demands of physical retail have seen many stores close this year, even as digitally native and DTC brands explore brick-and-mortar. CareerFlex, a new outplacement platform, is designed to support employees through the closure process, while also providing retailers with a pipeline of qualified associates.

Through the mobile platform, employees can access coaching, job listings and a 24/7 online support team. CareerFlex believes that this can help boost morale and improve job performance, particularly when leveraged alongside the letter of recommendation feature; employees who remain with the retailer until the end of the store closing will receive a letter of recommendation from CareerFlex.

“The CareerFlex program, along with their letter of recommendation, significantly helped retain our staff and increase morale during the store closing process,” said Cheney Renfroe, HR director for National Stores. “Our sale performed better than expected and our employees were given an additional resource and support system.”

Additional tools provided through the platform include a resume builder, network email builder, job application tracker, and video learning center. Employees who participate are also added to a database of prospective hires, which is shared with recruiting services and companies in the hopes of matching them with a suitable employer after they are released from their retail store.

For retailers who are closing stores, the technology frees up their time to focus on maximizing the performance of their closing sale. Conversely, retailers who are expanding their brick-and-mortar presence can also benefit by accessing a supply of experienced candidates; this is particularly useful for companies who are opening physical stores for the first time. Current customers include Gymboree, Charming Charlie and Topshop.

Want more?

This Technology Helps Retailers Thrive in the Shift-Work Economy

Holiday Season Expectations Have Logistics Firms Hiring Over 155,000 Employees

These Top Service Providers Are Helping Direct-to-Consumer Brands Open Stores