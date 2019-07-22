Caleres Is Teaming Up With This Rising New York Ready-to-Wear Label

As it continues to build its roster with brands big and small, Caleres Inc. is partnering with rising New York ready-to-wear label Veronica Beard.

The St. Louis-based shoe company will produce the Veronica Beard women’s footwear collection, beginning with the spring 2020 season.

“We are committed to developing a diverse portfolio of quality global footwear brands that meet the needs and desires of our consumers,” said Jay Schmidt, brand portfolio president of Caleres. “We have long admired Veronica Beard and the remarkable women behind the brand. The addition of Veronica Beard will allow us to further expand our portfolio with an exciting brand in the attainable luxury space that appeals to today’s dynamic woman.”

Veronica Beard — headed by co-designers and sisters-in-law Veronica Miele Beard and Veronica Swanson Beard — initially launched shoes for fall ’17.

The new partnership with Caleres will debut for spring ’20. “We have been working closely together for the last four months to create a collection that will complement the lifestyle of our customer and offer a fresh perspective on the retail floors of our partners as well as our own direct-to-consumer channels,” said Stephanie Unwin, president of Veronica Beard.

The label got a big celebrity boost last year when Meghan Markle wore a Veronica Beard shirtdress for her trip to the Kingdom of Tonga.

Meghan Markle wears a Veronica Beard shirtdress and Banana Republic pumps. CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

For its part, Caleres has partnered with a number of apparel brands for shoe collections through the years, including Diane Von Furstenberg and Vince. In addition, the company has significantly expanded its portfolio of owned brands. Last year, it snapped up Vionic — marking a major move into the fashion comfort category. It also acquired a majority stake in Blowfish Malibu.

Watch FN’s video with Tory Burch and Tabitha Simmons.