Brooks Brothers to Celebrate Its 40th Anniversary in Japan With Fashion Show

Brooks Brothers is readying to celebrate its 40-year anniversary in Japan. The brand first made its mark on the Japanese market in 1979 when it opened its Aoyama flagship store. Since then, Brooks Brothers has launched 83 locations, with 25 in Tokyo. Now the company is commemorating the occasion with a major fashion event.

On May 23 in Tokyo, Brooks Brothers will showcase its men’s and women’s fall ’19 collections with a runway show — marking its first fashion show in Japan and the third time the brand has hosted a global runway show in its 200-year history.

The location of the event has not been disclosed. However, the company said in a release that it will reflect one of the popular connections linking Japan and America. Zac Posen, who was named creative director of womenswear for Brooks Brothers in 2014, will also be in attendance.

On the brand’s legacy, Posen told FN last year: “It’s huge to be an American designer, born and bred in New York City, to have the opportunity to work on this institutional classic — the originator — to be refining it and building business collaboratively in a challenging market. And for it to be working is really cool and exciting. It’s an honor. And it’s not the brand I ever would have expected, but I love classics and the elegance and contemporary modernity of anti-fast-fashion and fair price point. It’s definitely a continuous machine. We’re always working a year ahead; like today, we shot a collection for a year from now.”

In 2018, the label celebrated its bicentennial with multiple events including a concert at New York’s Lincoln Center, a runway show featuring a live performance by the Italian Philharmonic at Palazzo Vecchio in Florence, Italy, as well as exhibitions featuring the company’s 200-year-old archives.

