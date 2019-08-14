Retailers Are Expecting Major Gains This Holiday Season

It’s only August — but retailers already have their sights set on Black Friday shoppers.

Most stores are optimistic about the coming holiday season, predicting year-on-year rises of 28% over last year, per a report by customer journey optimization company Yieldify. Around half (49%) of American retailers expect to see a year-to-year revenue boost this Black Friday of between 25-75%.

Last year, rewards- and loyalty-program operator Swagbucks projected 2018 Black Friday sales at $9.5 billion, marking the biggest sales event in the day’s history. Mega-retailers like Target and speciality shops like Dick’s Sporting Goods saw the largest gains.

Black Friday e-commerce sales popped in 2018, with $6.22 billion of goods bought online, a record-setting figure and a 23.6% rise from the prior year. Retailers surveyed by Yieldify plan to made a push for web sales through email — which 34% of respondents reported as their topic tactic — and website customization.

The majority of retailers (61%) have already begun prepping for the holidays. Yieldify found that as of July 52% of multichannel retailers had started preparing for the busy season versus only 24% of pure e-comm players.

Yieldify surveyed 403 marketers working in retail for the report, 202 of which were located in the U.S and 201 based in the U.K. Fieldwork was carried out from July 8 to July 17. Find the full report here.

