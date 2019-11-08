These Are the Best Companies to Work for in Retail, According to Happy Employees

The retail industry may be facing troublesome times, but a few stores continue to stand out for having the happiest employees in the business. According to a new survey by Great Places to Work and Fortune, some of the top 15 best workplaces in retail include REI, Patagonia, Burlington Stores, and Old Navy.

REI, the highest-ranking apparel and footwear retailer at No. 4, earned an 88% satisfaction rating from its workers, who cited such perks as a strong sense of community, discount benefits and learning opportunities through classes and training. The outdoor recreation retailer is well known for taking a bold stand against the Black Friday shopping madness by choosing to close all of its stores on that day — now for the fifth-consecutive year — and paying its employees for the time off.

Patagonia scored eighth place on the list, praised for its commitment to putting purpose before profit through its myriad sustainability initiatives. Burlington, meanwhile, took the No. 10 spot. The retailer’s staff of nearly 31,000 expressed their appreciation for the company’s efforts toward employee engagement and development, which lead to more opportunities for career advancement. At Foot Locker, ranked No. 11, employees touted the positive energy within the company’s stores and its family-like atmosphere. Old Navy earned 15th place on the strength of its fun, collaborative work environment.

To determine the rankings, Great Place to Work analyzed confidential survey feedback from nearly 700,000 employees working in retail across the country. Employees answered more than 60 questions describing the extent to which their company creates a workplace culture in which employees can reach their full potential, no matter their rank or role within the organization. Rochester, N.Y.-based grocery chain Wegman’s, which operates 101 stores, topped the list for the fourth-consecutive year.

