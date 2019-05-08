The Classic Retail Powerhouses

“Historically, this was a mall-oriented town — and those are still exceedingly healthy properties,” said Cushman & Wakefield’s Masin, referring to Aventura Mall and Bal Harbour Shops.

As they are consistently performing as two of the top 10 shopping centers in the U.S., despite being within seven miles of each other, the malls’ owners are continuing to invest in their properties in a bid to keep up with the changing demands of the modern consumer. With new artwork installations and open-air venues for performances, both properties draw large numbers of shoppers, according to local brokers, and are positioning themselves as art centers as well as retail destinations — and that bodes well for luxury retail.

Meanwhile, Lincoln Road is popular with millennials and wealthy tourists alike, due to its strong merchandise mix, proximity to Miami Beach hotels and number of flagship stores on a single street. While the area experienced a retail slump after rents rose significantly in 2014, this is beginning to correct itself, and stores are still ringing up some of their highest sales volumes at the Lincoln Road locations.

