Bergdorf Goodman Men’s Store to Debut Shop Featuring Global Products

Bergdorf Goodman Men’s store is readying to unveil B., a new shop created by Bruce Pask, its men’s fashion director. Among the product assortment curated by Pask, a world traveler, he will be bringing a selection of his favorite global finds to the 250-sq.-foot space.

“We saw the opportunity for more personalization in the retail environment,” said Pask, in an exclusive interview with FN, about his inspiration for the curated selection of apparel, footwear and accessories. “I travel a lot and have a strong Instagram following and get a lot of direct messages from people asking what I’m wearing, where I got those white khakis or those Clarks [shoes].”

According to Pask, while he supports Bergdorf Goodman when it comes to his personal wardrobe, he regularly sprinkles in items he buys while globetrotting. “I buy lots of things here, but see things elsewhere I really love,” he explained. “There was a lot of anecdotal evidence there was a guy looking for things that were wardrobe-driven, but also a little special. By putting a lot of [these styles] together, you really get a [distinct] point of view. I think there was a guy out there we could better address in the store.”

For footwear, the B. shop will debut with footwear collaborations Pask has personally co-designed. “I created a Desert boot with Clarks Originals that is a basket weave [pattern] in its classic sand-colored suede,” he said. “I’ve been wearing Desert boots for my entire adult life and the [company] was open to the opportunity. We also did a version in brown leather.”

Common Projects is also included in the mix, with Pask a fan since the brand got started, he said. “We currently have an exclusive with them we call our Goodman’s gray, a great charcoal color. So, for the B. shop we did a textured suede with a white outsole that I really love.”

The B. shop will also serve as a showcase for brands the store doesn’t currently carry as well as as place to showcase young designers. “We can bring Emily Bode and her line, Engineered Garments, and Margaret Howell, a designer I’m excited about from the U.K.,” said Pask. “The overarching idea behind it is they’re all wardrobe-driven pieces — things people can wear again and again. They’re neutral enough that they can be worn daily, but have a little bit of a design component I think sets the apart.”

The shop was also an opportunity to work alongside his twin brother Scott Pask, a Tony award-winning set designer whose repertoire includes Broadway hits such as “Waitress,” “The Band’s Visit,” and “The Book of Mormon,” who designed the space, his first retail project, along with the store’s team.

For an even more exclusive experience, the retailer has developed exclusive packaging that will only be available to customers shopping in B. A selection from the in-store collection will also be available online.

