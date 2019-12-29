Barneys Ceases Online Sales Amid Authentic Brands Group Takeover

Barneys New York’s online clearance sales are over.

The luxury retailer has stopped e-commerce transactions on its Barneys.com and Barneyswarehouse.com websites. The sites now redirect to Saksfifthavenue.com and Saksoff5th.com, respectively. In-store closeout sales are expected to continue through February, led by B. Riley Financial Inc.

Authentic Brands Group closed the deal to purchase Barneys New York in early November, nearly three months after Barneys filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. When ABG was announced as Barneys’ owner, the company said Saks Fifth Avenue would serve as a partner for both in-store and e-commerce transactions — so the shutdown of Barneys’ sites is as expected. The partnership also includes a 50,000-square-foot boutique on the fifth floor of Saks’ New York flagship.

“You’re going to see apparel, footwear and accessories [in the Barneys boutique at Saks] — similar products to what’s in Barneys today,” ABG chairman and CEO Jaime Salter told FN in November. “There will clearly be a big overlap. E-commerce will also go on transition sales, and Barneys.com and BarneysWarehouse.com will be moved over to and operated by Saks.”

While Saks will be Barneys’ retail partner in the U.S. and Canada, the current licensing agreement between Barneys New York and Seven & i Holdings, which operates 12 Barneys locations in Japan, will continue.

A representative from ABG did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

