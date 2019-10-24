In Bid for Bankrupt Barneys, ABG Confirms It’s the Winner

Authentic Brands Group has confirmed it is now the owner of storied luxury retailer Barneys New York.

The brand management company has emerged as the winner in the battle for the department store chain, following weeks of speculation about potential suitors that could help pull the business out of bankruptcy.

In an email to FN, ABG said it had been informed that the auction on Oct. 28 has been canceled, after the debtors filed a notice with the court confirming that no other qualified bids had been submitted. The sale of Barneys’ intellectual property is expected to be completed on Oct. 31.

“We look forward to proceeding with our plans for Barneys as we continue the closing process,” an ABG spokesperson for the company told FN.

ABG and B. Riley Financial Inc. had been designated the stalking-horse bidder last week. A filing on Oct. 16 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in the Southern District of New York read that Barneys had entered into an agreement to sell its assets in a cash deal estimated at roughly $271.4 million.

Leading up to the purchase, Barneys had been “actively pursuing” additional options with “multiple bidders.” Among them was fashion trade executive and Kith investor Sam Ben-Avraham, who over the weekend launched a campaign to raise capital to complete his bid for the retailer. Footwear designer Steve Madden and former Istithmar CEO David Jackson had also reportedly been putting together separate eleventh-hour bids for Barneys.

The retailer was originally scheduled to receive bids on Oct. 22 from potential buyers, followed by an auction today. But an application to extend the bid filing deadline had pushed the auction to Oct. 28, now canceled.

As part of ABG’s proposed plan, all of Barneys’ seven stores would be slated for closing, including its storied Madison Avenue flagship that spans 265,000 square feet and 10 floors. (The chain also has two other locations in New York, as well as three in California and one in Boston.) The 12 stores it licenses in Japan under a franchise agreement will remain open.

As with the roughly 50 other businesses under its large and growing umbrella, ABG has said it intends to run Barneys’ digital operations but will license the Barneys name to Saks Fifth Avenue, which is expected to create private-label merchandise and build shop-in-shops within some of its locations.

The company said in its statement today, “Barneys is one of the most recognizable and iconic names in luxury lifestyle. Our goal is to preserve and build upon Barneys’ legacy and evolve it for the future. We are also looking forward to our licensing partnership with Saks Fifth Avenue, the preeminent luxury retailer that continues to bring innovation and fashion authority to the industry.”

