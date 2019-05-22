Amazon Is Letting Your Favorite Influencers Design Head-to-Toe Looks That You Can Order On-Demand

Amazon is setting new ambitions for its fashion business. The retailer will be leveraging the power of influencer marketing with a release model inspired by streetwear brands for its new e-commerce initiative called “The Drop.”

The influencers designed head-to-toe looks that will be available for sale in a 30-hour time span. When users purchase an item, it will be made on-demand in order to minimize excess inventory and waste.

For those who miss out on the limited time window, Amazon will offer an assortment of core styles called “Staples by The Drop,” which is made up of basics and classic pieces that form the base for one’s wardrobe and can be mixed and matched with the newer styles. These items will remain available for purchase anytime.

No date has been announced for the debut release, but users can enter their phone numbers on The Drop’s landing page to receive notifications. They can also follow @Amazonthedrop on Instagram to get a look at collections, influencer style and more.

“The Drop brings you of-the-moment collections designed by your favorite influencers from around the world,” Amazon said. “Once a collection drops you have 30 hours to shop — or less because fabrics are limited. Each piece is then made-on-demand, just for you. The limited-edition collections pair perfectly with Staples by The Drop, so you can shop each head-to-toe look.”

