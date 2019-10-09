Teens Are Shopping on Amazon — Just Like the Rest of Us

Amazon is the e-tailer on the tip of everyone’s tongues — and it seems that teens are no exception.

In Piper Jaffray’s semiannual Taking Stock With Teens survey, the majority of teenagers reported Amazon.com as their top online shopping destination. Of the 9,500 people surveyed, 52% ranked Amazon No. 1 — with thirteen times more respondents choosing Amazon than the No. 2 top site, Nike.com.

Amazon held relatively solid in comparison to Piper Jaffray’s spring survey, wherein 50% of respondents ranked the site as their No. 1 e-commerce choice.

It’s great news for the e-tail behemoth as it makes its push for retail dominion, but another survey, a June study by Wunderman Thompson suggests younger demographics still don’t quite enjoy Amazon as much as their older counterparts. The marketing agency found that consumers aged 16 to 14 were more apt than older consumers to prefer shopping with retailers’ and brand websites. Shoppers in the 16-24 demographic were also least likely to call Amazon best for customer service, returns and brand selection.

Related Best Vegan Shoes for Women Best Men's Shoes for Metatarsal Pain Best Women's Running Shoes for Wide Feet

With age not taken into consideration, Amazon consistently dominates lists of the world’s most popular brands and retailers. The company was ranked No. 6 on YouGov’s index of the world’s healthiest brands in August and landed the No. 1 spot on the 2019 Prophet Index of the most popular American retailers in September. The e-giant is also one of shoppers’ preferred destinations this holiday season, according to a RetailMeNot report.

Earnings-wise, Amazon came off a strong Prime Day in July and posted a revenue increase of 20% to $63.4 billion for Q2 — although it reported lower-than-expected profits gains of $5.22 per share, compared with bets of $5.56. (Its Q3 report is due later this month.) The company is currently on a hiring tear, with a goal of filling around 30,000 positions by early 2020.

Want more?

Lululemon Is Getting More Popular With Teens — And That’s a Big Deal Ahead of its Footwear Launch

Run the Numbers: Vans’ Hot Streak Continues — But Another Brand Is Gaining Ground Among Teens

The Real Sneaker Story: Some High-End Designers Might Be Moving On, but Retailers and Consumers Aren’t