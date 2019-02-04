Amazon’s Super Bowl Ad Proves Alexa Can’t Do Everything

Amazon’s Alexa has become near ubiquitous — but even the e-tailer itself is willing to admit that Alexa can’t do everything.

The brand’s big Super Bowl commercial got some star power from Harrison Ford, Forest Whitaker and the “Broad City” stars Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson, with Queen’s “Don’t Stop Me Now” serving as the backing track.

In the spot, Ford keeps ordering food for his dog using its Alexa-enabled collar, Whitaker has a toothbrush that keeps playing podcasts and Glazer and Jacobson get thrust out of a hot tub that turns into a fountain.

Meanwhile, Alexa keeps turning lights on and off, in a glitch that NASA astronauts Mark and Scott Kelly attempt to address.

While many Super Bowl commercials run just 30 seconds, Amazon paid for a 90-second spot, giving it more time to wow the audience.

Amazon ran its first Super Bowl spot in 2016 and has been a major player at the awards show since.

In addition to its ad for Alexa, the e-commerce giant also has an ad for its new Prime show, “Hanna.”

The titular character in the series is a teenager raised in the wilderness who aims to evade the grasp of a CIA agent. Esme Creed-Miles stars in the lead role in “Hanna,” which is now available to view on Netflix Prime.

