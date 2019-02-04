Sign up for our newsletter today!

Amazon’s Super Bowl Ad Proves Alexa Can’t Do Everything

By Ella Chochrek
An online shopper browses shopping deals from the Amazom mobile app in Taipei, Taiwan, 05 September 2018. Amazon.com Inc. has become the second publicly traded US company to reach one trillion US dollars in market value. Last month Apple Inc. was the first company to be valued at 1 trillion US dollars.Amazon.com Inc is 2nd US company to reach 1 trillion dollar market value, Taipei, Taiwan - 05 Sep 2018
An online shopper browses the Amazon app.
Amazon’s Alexa has become near ubiquitous — but even the e-tailer itself is willing to admit that Alexa can’t do everything.

The brand’s big Super Bowl commercial got some star power from Harrison Ford, Forest Whitaker and the “Broad City” stars Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson, with Queen’s “Don’t Stop Me Now” serving as the backing track.

In the spot, Ford keeps ordering food for his dog using its Alexa-enabled collar, Whitaker has a toothbrush that keeps playing podcasts and Glazer and Jacobson get thrust out of a hot tub that turns into a fountain.

Meanwhile, Alexa keeps turning lights on and off, in a glitch that NASA astronauts Mark and Scott Kelly attempt to address.

While many Super Bowl commercials run just 30 seconds, Amazon paid for a 90-second spot, giving it more time to wow the audience.

Amazon ran its first Super Bowl spot in 2016 and has been a major player at the awards show since.

In addition to its ad for Alexa, the e-commerce giant also has an ad for its new Prime show, “Hanna.”

The titular character in the series is a teenager raised in the wilderness who aims to evade the grasp of a CIA agent. Esme Creed-Miles stars in the lead role in “Hanna,” which is now available to view on Netflix Prime.

