Snow Boots, Animal Print Top Amazon’s Best-Selling Items and Trends This Holiday Season

Amazon had a strong holiday season. According to the company, customers shopped at record levels, ordering billions of items.

Many of its in-demand products came from the toy, fashion, home and beauty categories, with more than 500 million items ordered. Top-selling brands within the fashion category were Champion, Adidas, Carhartt and Amazon Essentials.

A key trend in 2019 was animal print, seen in various forms, including leopard, snake, croc, zebra and more. And this appears to be carrying over into 2020, as it was a major seller for Amazon this holiday. Part of that sales success came from Amazon Fashion holiday gift guides, which were curated by influencers including Pink Peonies’ Rachel Parcell and Something Navy’s Arielle Charnas. For instance, Charnas featured multiple fashion items in animal print, such as a Schutz Bette kitten-heeled bootie in snake, leopard leather block-heel ankle boots by Find. and a Loeffler Randall knot headband, also in leopard print.

In addition, snow boots and cold weather accessories were popular among shoppers, from brands such as Columbia, Pendleton and Calvin Klein.

The company also revealed that the number of products delivered with Prime Free One-Day and Prime Free Same-Day Delivery nearly quadrupled compared with the same holiday period in 2018.

The day after Christmas, the e-commerce giant’s stock soared more than 4%. The positive momentum follows a rocky start to the month, when Amazon’s stock faltered amid ongoing trade tensions and delivery delays due to weather and high holiday demand.

Last week’s gains, however, pushed Amazon stock up 37% since its 52-week low of $1,363.01 per share on the same day last year. The company is now worth $926.5 billion.

