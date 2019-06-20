3 Changes Amazon Is Making to Make Shopping Easier

Shopping on Amazon might be getting easier.

The e-tailer announced several changes in recent months to its seller policies. These updates will make the website more uniform, eliminating inconsistencies that decrease the quality of customer experience, per Amazon research. The end result will be a more straightforward user experience — an extension of the e-commerce giant’s efforts to combat the rate of counterfeit product and add more Amazon-exclusive offerings, sold directly through the company rather than by a third party.

Below, three specific changes the e-tailer’s making to improve the experience of its users:

Removing non-compliant listings from search

For one, Amazon announced this week that it will suppress ASIN titles (product listings) from search that do not comply with its policies, starting July 22. Under the new regulations, titles that do no meet Amazon’s Fulfilment By Amazon product title requirements will be scratched from search. The policy will lead to the removed of posts that use emojis, exceed the 50-character limit and use all-caps from search results.

Related These Trendy Heels Are Perfect for Upping Your Shoe Game Best Over-the-Door Shoe Organizers To Help Tidy Up Your Space Best Shoe Deodorizer Machines

Amazon said it made this decision in response to research demonstrating “that the ASIN titles that violate our policies result in poor customer experience.” Wares with policy-violating titles will not be taken off the site, but they will be impossible to find via Amazon Search. This, in turn, will increase users’ ability to sift through results without being barraged by confusingly titled listings.

Requiring compatibility info for phone cases/accessories

A similar change made this month impacts phone cases and accessories in particular. Starting yesterday, sellers are required to post compatibility information for such products. This will make it more straightforward for customers to quickly determine whether items fit their needs — as opposed to having to squint at pictures or sift through product reviews.

Demanding price-per-unit consumable info

As of June 12, sellers of consumables must include information on price per unit — which was previously optional. This impacts goods across several categories, including grocery, beauty, make-up and dietary supplements. Now, it’s simpler than ever for customers to compare across listings and ensure that they’re getting the most product for their buck.

Want more?

Why Amazon Is Shutting Down Instagram-Inspired Shopping Feature After Just Two Years

Amazon Hits Back After AOC Claims It Pays Warehouse Workers ‘Starvation Wages’

Why Online Shopping Is More Eco-Friendly Than Traditional Retail — Or at Least It Was