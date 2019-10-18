Amazon Prime Made a Change That Will Make Your Life So Much Easier

For many Amazon users out there, you understand the frustration that comes when you go to purchase a small, inexpensive item and see that you’ll have to pay extra to get it delivered the next day, if that’s even an option.

Now, quite subtly, Amazon made a major change to its site for Amazon Prime members; you can now get small, single, under-$5 products with free next-day delivery.

Under Armour Run Double Tab No Show Socks, available on Amazon. CREDIT: Amazon

This switch is vital for those days when you just can’t make it to the store for a new pack of mundane products like bandages or socks.

A representative from Amazon told Vox: “We know customers love our vast selection, low prices, and free one-day delivery with Prime, and we are always innovating to improve their experience.”

Though this change is great for Prime users, it could have negative impacts on drug stores like CVS and affordable markets like Target or Walmart. If consumers now have the ease and convenience of receiving their everyday products the next day with just a click, it could draw away traffic from your local store.

Gold Bond Maximum Strength Foot Powder, available on Amazon. CREDIT: Amazon

Regarding the profitability for the Amazon sellers themselves, another spokesperson for the company told Bill Murphy Jr. at Inc.: “Our customer experience improvements go hand-in-hand with supporting our sellers, who provide more than half the items sold on our store, and creating more opportunities for them to grow their business.”

