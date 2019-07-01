Amazon Prime Day: 7 Big Stats to Know Now

Amazon Prime Day is fast approaching, and the two-day shopping holiday looks set to be the e-commerce giant’s biggest yet, not just in terms of deals (although there will be many available), but also in the fanfare around the event. On July 10 at 9 p.m. ET, the company is hosting a star-studded concert featuring Taylor Swift, SZA, Becky G. and Dua Lipa, and already it’s offering Prime members a four-month trial of its $7.99-per-month premium streaming service, Amazon Music Unlimited, for just $0.99 per month.

The event itself starts July 15 and runs through July 16, marking the longest Prime Day since Amazon kicked off the event in 2015 as a celebration of its 20th birthday. The Seattle-based retailer is touting discounts on popular categories like electronics, apparel, accessories and back-to-school essentials, along with its biggest collection yet of Whole Foods grocery items since it acquired the company in 2017. Starting July 3, Amazon is also offering Prime members a $10 gift card to spend on Prime Day when they spend $10 or more at Whole Foods. Those that live near an Amazon Books or Amazon 4-Star store can accumulate another $10 gift card by spending $50 or more in store beginning July 6.

In the weeks leading up to Prime Day, members of the $119-per-year program will also get access to bargains from brands like Reebok, Puma and Tommy Hilfiger, along with many of Amazon’s private-label brands in fashion, home and other categories, the company announced Monday.

Here are some key numbers to know ahead of sales extravaganza:

One million-plus: The number of deals Amazon says will be available on Prime Day.

100 million-plus: The number of products Amazon said it sold during last year’s 36-hour sales event.

$4.2 billion: How much shoppers spent during Prime Day 2018, according to an estimate from Wedbush Securities Inc. analyst Michael Pachter (Amazon hasn’t historically disclosed its sales from the event, other than the below).

Over $1 billion: The amount sold by small- and medium-sized businesses during the first 24 hours of last year’s event.

21%: The increase in pageviews seen across Bazaarvoice’s network of more than 6,000 brand and retailer sites during Prime Day. The digital marketing company tracked the halo effect of “Black Friday in July” across a wide spectrum of merchants and found that it wasn’t just Amazon that got a boost from the holiday.

40-plus: The number of major retailers that held sales adjacent to Prime Day, according to Bazaarvoice. In its survey of more than 1,000 U.S. customers, 70% said they planned to shop on Amazon during the July sales, followed by Walmart (44%), Target (40%), Best Buy (24%) and Macy’s (18%).

50 million-plus: The number of U.S. Prime members (of a total of more than 101 million) expected to shop the event, according to an estimate from the e-commerce intelligence platform Feedvisor.