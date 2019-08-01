Amazon Just Raised the Stakes in the Personal Styling Service Wars

Amazon has introduced a new fashion program set to rival personal styling frontrunner Stitch Fix.

Dubbed Personal Shopper by Prime Wardrobe, the service allows members to order a package of personalized clothing, shoes and accessories in a box sent directly to their doors every month. It marks Amazon’s latest move to capture a new generation of customers, who are increasingly favoring quicker and more convenient alternatives to brick-and-mortar shopping.

According to the Seattle-based company, Personal Shopper learns customers’ style, fit, and budget to curate a selection from labels including Adidas, Rebecca Taylor and Champion. (Stylists, said Amazon, have experience in the fashion, retail, editorial and creative fields.)

Shoppers will then receive their packages at no up-front cost for a trial period of up to seven days — after which they’ll be able to either return their items or pay for what they choose to keep.

The service marks Amazon’s foray into the outfit-in-the-box services like Nordstrom’s Trunk Club and Stitch Fix — the latter of which has grown by leaps and bounds since it launched in 2011. The Silicon Valley darling went public in 2017 and is valued at more than $2 billion. Customers — who are charged a $20 styling fee — can select from brands like Frye, Keds and Cole Haan as well as three exclusive labels: Market & Spruce for women and Alesbury and Hawker Rye for men.

Unlike Stitch Fix’s offering, Amazon’s Personal Shopper is currently available only for women’s styles. Limited to United States-based Prime members, the styling service costs $4.99 a month. (Apparel comes in sizes 0 to 24 and XS to XXL, while footwear runs from sizes 5 to 12.)

For the past two years, the e-commerce behemoth has been making a push to become a bigger player in the fashion space. In addition to feting a number of private label apparel offerings, Amazon last year launched Prime Wardrobe, giving members the opportunity to try on pieces before committing to purchases. It has also entered into collaborations with brands including Calvin Klein and Levi’s — both of which have assortments available on Personal Shopper.

