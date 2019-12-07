Amazon Confirms It Is Opening a New Office in Manhattan in 2021

Amazon is opening a new office in New York City.

The e-tail behemoth has confirmed plans to lease an office space in Manhattan in 2021. The 335,000-square-foot area will be located on 410 10th Avenue in Hudson Yards — broadening Amazon’s presence in New York less than a year after it abandoned plans to build its second headquarters in Queens.

In a statement to FN, an Amazon spokesperson wrote, “As we shared earlier this year, we plan to continue to hire and grow organically across our 18 tech hubs, including New York City. To support this growth, we will open a new office in Manhattan in 2021 that will house more than 1,500 employees from our consumer and advertising teams.”

In February, opposition from a number of state and local leaders led the Seattle-based firm to scrap its ambitious project to build another home in Long Island City. New York politicians clashed over the nearly $3 billion in tax incentives the company would stand to gain in return, and City Council lawmakers scrutinized the deal in a series of hearings that began last year.

The office in Queens was expected to bring 25,000 corporate jobs to the area. It was intended to be one of two future headquarters sites, along with Crystal City, Va., following a yearlong competition that saw major cities including Atlanta, Dallas and even one Canadian metropolis vying to house the retailer.

Amazon’s new office plan moves forward without tax incentives from the city.

Want more?

Amazon Abandons Plans for New York Headquarters Following Opposition

How Amazon Is Rethinking Its Brick-and-Mortar Strategy

What You Need to Know About Amazon’s New ‘4-Star’ Store