You Can Now Get Your Amazon Order Delivered Straight to Coachella

Coachella-goers no longer have to relinquish the convenience of Amazon Prime during their time in the desert.

The e-commerce giant is bringing a fleet of Amazon Lockers to Indio, Calif., to serve the 125,000 people per day who attend the music festival. Throughout both Coachella weekends — Apr. 12 to 14 and Apr. 19 to 21 — attendees will be able to place and pick up orders on-site. Select items will even be available for same-day delivery, catering to a crowd that’s more apt than most to need an extra phone battery at the last minute or an emergency pair of flip-flops after losing a sandal in a mosh pit.

At Amazon.com/Coachella, visitors will be able to shop a selection of festival-related products in advance of the weekend, ensuring they have an extra bottle of sunscreen or pair of sunglasses ready and waiting for them when they arrive. For those who fly in for the weekend, the lockers may also help bypass air travel regulations: Attendees can procure full-size toiletries, for instance, without having to check a bag or make a special trip. To place an order, shoppers select an Amazon Locker at Coachella at checkout and wait for an email with a barcode, which they can scan for pickup.

“We want customers to make the most out of their weekend at Coachella,” Patrick Supanc, Amazon’s worldwide director of lockers and pickup, said in a statement. “Bringing the convenience of Amazon Lockers to Coachella will help customers focus on their experience instead of worrying about forgetting something at home or having to carry it in with them.”

The move is the latest sign that click-and-collect shopping is gaining traction throughout retail: According to Adobe, BOPIS (buy online, pick up in-store) was up 47 percent this holiday season over last year, and department stores like Kohl’s and Macy’s have been experimenting with lockers for customers to grab their online orders on the go. Amazon Lockers, one of the company’s many alternative delivery options, are now in more than 900 cities and towns across the country.