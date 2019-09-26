Amazon Fashion Partners With Puma on Exclusive Athleisure Label

Amazon Fashion and Puma are in business.

The e-commerce giant and sportswear company have teamed up on a new athleisure label, called Care Of by Puma.

The line, which launched this week as a pilot in Europe, features 50 styles for men and women, including sneakers, T-shirts and leggings. Items are accessibly priced, from 11 pounds ($14) for a T-shirt to 64 pounds ($76) for a puffer jacket. Sneakers start at 54 pounds ($67).

Care Of is the first brand Amazon Fashion has launched in collaboration with another company. The label has its own logo (distinct from the Puma cat).

While product has rolled out in Europe already, Care Of will be available for U.S. consumers beginning in October.

Items will be available for purchase exclusively on Amazon.com, with Amazon Fashion responsible for marketing and distribution; Puma designed the pieces. Contractual details of the agreement between the two companies were not disclosed.

In the last two years, Amazon has been making a push to become a bigger player in the fashion space. In addition to introducing its own in-house labels — such as The Fix — the Seattle-based company last year introduced Prime Wardrobe, which allows consumers to try on items before committing to their purchases. In August, the e-tailer widened its push further with the launch of Personal Shopper, an outfit-in-a-box service similar to Stitch Fix and Nordstrom’s Trunk Club.

