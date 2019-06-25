Amazon Extends 2019 Prime Day, But Is It Enough to Satisfy Customers?

Amazon.com has announced that it’s giving customers double the spending opportunities next month, during its fifth annual Prime Day.

On previous occasions, the popular savings event has lasted 24 hours or even 36 hours (in the case of 2018). But this time around, the e-tailer will now offer access to major deals for 48 hours, starting at midnight, July 15.

A recent survey from online coupon aggregator RetailMeNot found that 54% percent of shoppers hoped that Amazon would allow more time to take advantage of deals during the 2019 Prime Day. So far they’ve gotten their wish, but their list of requests also extends to the quality of the promotions and product.

According to the report, 64% of consumers would like to see better deals for the items they actually want to buy, and 58% simply want a greater selection of the merchandise they’re shopping for. Overall, RetailMeNot found that almost all of the individuals surveyed were hoping for an improved shopping experience during this latest sales event.

Introduced in 2015, Prime Day has become the summertime equivalent of Black Friday in terms of its significance to both retailers and consumers. Though Amazon does not disclose the final tally from the event, reports have estimated that sales hit $4.19 billion globally in 2018, up nearly 74% from the previous year.

And 2019 is expected to be even bigger. RetailMeNot predicts about 250 vendors will participate, with a 30% increase in Prime Day-related promotions.

As in previous years, only Amazon Prime members can participate in the event, which offers access to discounts on hundreds of thousands of items, from electronics to home goods and fashion — including footwear.

