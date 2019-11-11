What Drove Alibaba’s More Than $36 Billion Singles’ Day Sales Record

Alibaba has topped a record-breaking $36 billion in sales — and growing — during its annual Singles’ Day.

The China-based e-tailer has raked in a total of 253 billion yuan, or more than $36.2 billion, in gross merchandise volume (at the time of posting) through the online shopping extravaganza. It marks the 11th year since the inception of the event, which falls on Nov. 11 and is also known as the Double 11. (Gross merchandise volume refers to the total value of merchandise sold on an e-commerce marketplace during a certain time period.)

As the figure continues to climb, Alibaba’s Singles’ Day has already brought in roughly 25% of Amazon’s annual revenue in just one day. In just the first hour and a half, the retailer announced that it had already exceeded 2016’s sales, recording 120.7 billion yuan, or $17.3 billion in GMV.

Last year’s sales, for comparison, hit $30.8 billion — a 27% uptick from 2017 and more than the amount U.S. retailers had sold during Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined.

The new record comes amid a slowing Chinese economy and a protracted trade war with the United States, coupled with heavy competition from domestic competitors JD.com and Pinduoduo, which are offering their own markdowns during the 24-hour event.

This year, Alibaba has expanded the number of discounted merchandise and put more resources behind live-streaming on its sites to boost sales. In the hours leading up to the event, the company’s Youku platform hosted the fifth annual countdown gala, which included performances from Taylor Swift as well as TFBoys boy band member Jackson Yee. (The concert, hosted at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Shanghai, was broadcasted live across nearly 30 platforms and TV channels.)

More than 22,000 brands from 78 countries — including local merchants from Russia, Spain, Italy and Turkey — are participating in 2019’s e-bonanza. This year, Silicon Valley sneaker startup Allbirds is celebrating its first year as a seller on the platform, while brands such as Nike and Stuart Weitzman are serving up their own Singles’ Day deals for U.S. shoppers.

Singles’ Day was conceived in 2009 by Alibaba CEO Daniel Zhang, who recently took on the top role as well as that of executive chairman following co-founder Jack Ma’s retirement. The anti-Valentine’s Day occasion is held on the date Nov. 11, which is written with four ones.

