Adobe Wants to Make It Easier for Retailers to Sell on Amazon

Adobe acquired Magento Commerce in 2018 to improve its e-commerce solution by bringing digital commerce, order management and predictive intelligence onto one platform.

Now it is collaborating with Amazon to launch Magento Commerce-branded stores for Amazon sellers, a move that will build on Adobe’s e-commerce offerings.

“Amazon is a two-headed beast for us,” said Thomas Finney, director of IT at retailer Shoebacca. “There’s the competition that we constantly have to fight, but by the same token, they’re a great source of revenue; we’re an Amazon seller as well. We pull all of our Amazon orders into Magento, and then, from a fulfillment side, we treat it all the same.”

The Magento Commerce-branded stores will be available through Magento’s platform and will integrate with Amazon’s services, such as Amazon Pay and Fulfillment by Amazon. Many retailers, like Shoebacca, sell products across multiple channels — that’s why this collaboration enables Magento customers to establish a bidirectional data flow between their existing e-commerce channels and their Amazon storefronts.

The partnership is particularly targeted toward small and midmarket businesses, as the solution includes the capability to scale for peak shopping periods such as Cyber Monday, which might have otherwise overwhelmed smaller retailers. The logistics solution, which Magento itself does not provide, enables retailers to commit to two-day shipping, an advantage in today’s market.

Footwear retailer Shoebacca sells on its own website, which has seen year-over-year growth since moving to Magento Commerce 2, but also uses Amazon as a revenue stream. CREDIT: Shoebacca

“Fulfillment by Amazon, or FBA, completely turned the space on its head,” said Michael Krakaris, co-founder of logistics provider Deliverr. “FBA gives SMBs access to the Prime badge. So all these SMBs using FBA, their products are showing up higher and higher on the results page. You have this flywheel effect in terms of sales.”

The offering is available to all North American customers and will roll out to Europe in the next few months. Customers of the Magento Commerce-branded storefronts will also receive access to the Magento suite of tools as well as 300,000 Magento developers and over 4,600 commerce extensions on the Magento Marketplace. The integration is also compatible with Magento Commerce 2, Adobe’s most comprehensive enterprise platform.

“After doing the reinvestment into Magento 2 and the E-Commerce Cloud in 2017, we’ve seen tremendous growth on Shoebacca.com,” said Finney. “Now the majority of our growth is coming from our own private brand, which is very exciting; it’s around 100 to 120% growth year over year. It’s been a really good experience.”

Watch the video below for top industry players’ advice on starting out:

