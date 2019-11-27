Fashion Companies Are Helping Communities Through GivingTuesday Campaigns

The holiday season continues to inspire many to give in a wide range of ways from donating goods and services to simply spending time with the less fortunate. To encourage reaching out to others, Tuesday, Dec. 3, marks GivingTuesday, an annual global generosity movement created in 2012 that encourages people around the world to give, collaborate and celebrate generosity.

GivingTuesday was founded by New York’s 92nd Street Y in partnership with the United Nations Foundation. In July, it was spun into its own organization. The initiative runs 24 hours and begins at midnight local time.

Since its launch, the movement has raised over $1 billion in the U.S. alone. Among the retailers participating in this year’s event are Nordstrom, Charming Charlie, Toms, QVC, Anthropologie and Jet.com.

Many retailers and brands, however, do not limit their charity work to one day a year. DSW opened its first-ever DSWGives Do Good pop-up dedicated to giving back this holiday season. The shop features a digital destination as part of a larger campaign encouraging people around the country to Do Good with DSWGives all season. A physical pop-up will be open Dec. 12 through Dec. 15 in New York at 498 Broome St.

Rack Room Shoes has raised over $1.65 million during its 2019 “Shoes That Fit” campaign. Every year, the retailer hosts a fundraising event during the back-to-school season. The program empowers customers to give back to their local communities by supplying children in need with new shoes.

Nurse Mates launched its fourth annual #GiveHeartsFor Kids campaign, devoting August and September to childhood cancer awareness. A portion of the proceeds from the purchase of two limited-edition sneakers benefitted St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

