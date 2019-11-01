Zac Posen Shutters Business

Zac Posen is closing shop. According to WWD, the company is ceasing all operations as of today and the designer confirmed the news, citing time ran out during the midst of a sale process.

His spring ’20 collection will not be shipped.

Taking to Instagram, Posen thanked his supporters. “I want to express my appreciation to our extraordinary team and for all those who have stood by me and the brand. I owe a great deal of gratitude for their unwavering support for and dedication to the Company. I am grateful to the team who lent their incomparable talent and commitment along the way. I remain incredibly proud of what we created and hopeful for the future. Love ZP”

Posen, who launched his fashion company in 2001, recently partnered with Titan Industries for his Zac Zac Posen footwear. (Posen is also the creative director for Brooks Brothers.)

In August, Titan’s CEO Joel Oblonsky said it had built an elevated collection of women’s shoes, with price points from $100 to $150, to launch for spring ’20. He told FN at the time, “We are building off the success Zac Posen had with the handbag business that is multi-category for him and not really time-of-day specific.” Oblonsky said he was also banking on social media to attract customers to the line, given Posen’s 1.8 million Instagram following.

Footwear News has requested comments.

