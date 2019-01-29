Sator Private Equity Fund Takes Full Control of L’Autre Chose

In a vote of confidence in the brand’s growth potential, Sator Private Equity Fund has acquired the remaining 16 percent stake of L’Autre Chose S.p.A. it did not already own, reaching total control of the Italian fashion company.

Financial terms of the transition were not disclosed.

Sator Private Equity Fund in 2013 first acquired a 49 percent stake in the company, which was previously controlled by the founding Boccaccini family. Three years later, it became majority shareholder.

The Boccaccinis launched L’Autre Chose as a shoe brand in 1987. The first ready-to-wear collection was launched in 2005, followed by handbags in 2014. The company is now reinforcing the product offer by integrating the collection assortment with leather goods and accessories.

The company is based in Porto Sant’Elpidio, in the Marche region, Italy’s storied footwear hub.

Nicolò Beretta, founder of the Giannico brand was appointed creative director in 2018.

This story was reported by WWD and originally appeared on WWD.com.

To read the full story, please go to WWD.com