Pensole and Yellowbrick Partner to Educate Next Generation of Shoe and Apparel Leaders

Pensole and Yellowbrick, two groups that share complementary approaches to educating the next generation of talent in the shoe and apparel industries, are partnering to offer them new educational opportunities.

While Pensole offers in-person bootcamps for footwear and apparel design, Yellowbrick features online programs in collaboration with universities and brands providing a gateway to career paths in the footwear, fashion and streetwear industries. Together, the two will help students interested in pursuing jobs in these fields identify the best role they can play, while enabling major brands to tap this talent pool.

Through the partnership, Yellowbrick will encourage its community to explore Pensole’s selective, regionally focused, in-person programs. Pensole, in turn, will guide applicants who might benefit from a focused view of these industries through Yellowbrick’s comprehensive online programs.

Related Pensole Academy Launches 2019 World Sneaker Championship for Aspiring Designers OpEd: Sneakers Are Not Just Something You Wear -- They Also Have Power Footaction and Pensole Academy Back Program for HBCU Students to Turn Designs Into Collections

“There’s no question that there’s an immediate need for more diversity in our industry — this is where the greatest creativity comes from and it’s a value that both Pensole and Yellowbrick share,” said D’Wayne Edwards, founder of Pensole. “By joining forces, we’re able to reach a greater number of people who are passionate about sneaker and streetwear culture and we can find ways to funnel talent into the industry.”

Added Rob Kingyens, president and CEO of Yellowbrick, “Our goal has always been to help the next generation discover career paths that align to their passions and aptitude, and Pensole shares that same goal in the footwear and apparel industries. By working together, we’re increasing access and opportunity for the undiscovered talent that employers in these growing industries are actively seeking to fill new roles.”

Want more?

Foot Locker Makes $2 Million Investment in Pensole Footwear Design Academy

Pensole Design Academy Seeks High Schoolers Interested in Shoe Design Careers

Pensole Academy Launches 2019 World Sneaker Championship for Aspiring Designers