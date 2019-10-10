Kenneth Cole Forms Coalition to Fight Mental Health Stigma

Kenneth Cole is putting forth major efforts to change the way people talk about mental health. And today, on World Mental Health Day, the fashion veteran announced the formation of The Mental Health Coalition. This initiative is a large-scale commitment that will bring together influential nonprofits, businesses, brands, celebrities and influencers in a coordinated effort to destigmatize mental health conditions.

Cole, a longtime philanthropist who has spoken out on a variety of social issues over the years, is dedicated to shining a light on the severity of mental health and addressing the stigma affects on those with mental health issues while building a community to provide resources and awareness.

Joining the cause are founding partners: The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Bring Change to Mind, Child Mind Institute, Crisis Text Line, JED Foundation, Mental Health America, National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) and The Trevor Project.

Through the coalition, an online platform and digital hub will launch to the general public in May, which is also Mental Health Awareness Month. There, those seeking help or guidance will be able to navigate and receive resources within the mental health space.

“I’m overwhelmed by the inspiring group of individuals and organizations who have agreed to join us in this critical effort to tackle an unprecedented crisis in an unprecedented way,” Kenneth Cole said in a statement. “There is a role for everyone to play. We look forward to welcoming all like-minded organizations to join this collaborative effort at Mentalhealthcoalition.org.”

