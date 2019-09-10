Huk Donates Nearly 10,000 Pairs of Shoes to Hurricane Dorian Victims in Bahamas

A toilet stands amid the rubble of what was once a home in the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian.

Hurricane Dorian left behind mass devastation in the Bahamas last week. It left 44 dead, according to a Monday report from Bahamian officials, and destroyed 13,000 homes, or 45% of those on Grand Bahama and Abaco per the Red Cross.

With relief efforts underway, Dorian got two new sources of support yesterday and today, courtesy of South Carolina clothing and footwear company Huk Apparel and sneaker mogul Michael Jordans.

Huk, based in Charleston, S.C., shipped off nearly 10,000 pairs of shoes to victims in the island nation. Huk packaged up around 500 boxes with water-resistant sneakers and flip-flops.

Today, Michael Jordan announced a $1 million donation to aid in relief efforts. The Jordan Brand namesake frequently visits the Bahamas and owns property there.

Related Hurricane Dorian's $1.5B Impact on U.S. Retail + How Footwear Players Are Aiding Victims Michael Jordan Tops Forbes' List of NBA's Biggest Shoe Deal Earnings Two Ten Foundation Taps Joe Ouaknine of Titan Industries for Lifetime Achievement Award

“I am devastated to see the destruction that Hurricane Dorian has brought to the Bahamas,” Jordan said in a statement on Twitter. “My heart goes out to everyone who is suffering and those who have lost loved ones.”

Singer-turned-designer Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation, which funds and aids emergency relief efforts, has also promised to help the Bahamas rebuild.

Meanwhile, the footwear industry is also coming together to help the victims of Dorian. Soles4Soles and Two Ten Footwear Foundation are both working to aid in relief efforts.

Soles4Souls has been contacted by around a dozen partners wanting to donate apparel and shoes to Dorian victims. The non-profit is accepting donations of excess inventory in new shoes and clothing by contacting Pattie Graben at pattieg@soles4souls.org. Soles4Soles will be on-site with support in the Bahamas after rescue operations cease.

Additionally, Two Ten is ready to respond immediately to industry employees affected by the hurricane, offering emergency financial assistance, counseling and referral services. Employees can easily apply for assistance at TwoTen.org, or they can contact the organization by calling 800-346-3210 or emailing socialservices@twoten.org.

Columbia Sportswear Company is also pitching in: through Sept. 30, the outdoor giant will match donations of up to $50,000 in its U.S. stores and outlets. All funds will go to the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season Recovery Fund of the Center for Disaster Philanthropy.

Columbia partnered with Eastern Mountain Sports (EMS) to aid the Hurricane Relief Fund. From Sept. 6 to Sept. 10, EMS donated 5% of the purchase price of every Columbia product sold, which Columbia matched. The retailer also donated 10% for sales of its own products and for those of partner brands, including Karrimor, Prana, Oboz, Marmot, Keen, Osprey and MPOWERD, purchased in EMS stores or online at Ems.com.

Want more?

Two Ten Foundation Taps Joe Ouaknine of Titan Industries for Lifetime Achievement Award

Florida Retailers Prepare for Hurricane Dorian With Sandbags and Early Closures

Charity Works: Luxury Brand PS821 Launches ’80s-Inspired Terry Cloth Vegan Sneakers That Benefit Kids + More News