6 Eye-Popping Facts About Hudson Yards, the Largest Private Development in the USA

New skyscrapers rise above Hudson Yards on the far West Side of Manhattan.

Hudson Yards, the most expansive and expensive private development in the United States, is set to open to the public on March 15.

Dubbed a “Billionaire’s Fantasy City” by New York magazine, the mixed-use development will feature $25 billion worth of retail, office and residential space. Although Hudson Yards brags of private ultraluxe amenities (including the first-ever Equinox Hotel) the stores and restaurants at Hudson Yards will be a spectacle unto themselves. The Shops at Hudson Yards spans seven levels and will contain more than 100 restaurants and stores. It will also be the home of Neiman Marcus’ first New York flagship.

The man behind the Hudson Yards project is Stephen Ross, a real estate developer and CEO of the Related Cos. Although construction started on the development in 2012, Ross’ plan for Hudson Yards will not fully be executed until 2022.

But on March 15, the company will unveil to the public the shops, restaurants, parks and Hudson Yards’ public landmark: Thomas Heatherwick’s sculpture “Vessel.” Hudson Yards anticipates that 60,000 people will visit the space daily once the neighborhood is in full swing. Here are some fast facts about the megadevelopment:

At 28 acres and 18 million square feet, Hudson Yards is the largest private development in the United States.

A rendering of inside the Hudson Yards complex. CREDIT: Courtesy of Related Oxford.

The largest retail store in Hudson Yards is Neiman Marcus, spanning 190,000 square feet.

Neiman Marcus will make its NYC debut at Hudson Yards. CREDIT: Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

The tallest building in the complex is 30 Hudson Yards, an office tower that stands 1,296 feet in the air.

30 Hudson Yards has the fifth-tallest observation deck in the world. CREDIT: Courtesy of Related Oxford.

The Vessel is composed of 154 interconnecting flights of stairs, with almost 2,500 individual steps and 80 landings.

Although the Vessel has already received quite a lot of press, Hudson Yards wants the public to rename it. CREDIT: Courtesy of Related Oxford.

The development has a green space that includes more than 200 mature trees and 28,000 plants.

(L to R): 35 Hudson Yards soars at 92 stories, making it the tallest residential building at Hudson Yards and Thomas Heatherwick’s “Vessel.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Related Oxford.

It is estimated that 40,000 people will work at Hudson Yards.

Coach, Louis Vuitton and Stuart Weitzman will all be located at the Shops at Hudson Yards. CREDIT: Courtesy of Related Oxford

