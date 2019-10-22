Zappos Debuts New Book About Corporate Culture, Written by Its Employees

Zappos is known for its unique company culture — something CEO Tony Tsieh described in his 2010 bestseller, “Delivering Happiness: A Path to Profits, Passion and Purpose.”

Now, the Las Vegas-based retailer is back with a follow-up title, and this time, it’s combining the perspectives of 40-plus employees. Released today, the new Zappos book is called “The Power of Wow: How to Electrify Your Work and Your Life by Putting Service First.”

In “The Power of Wow,” readers get an inside glimpse into the Zappos organization. The book offers a look at how the company organizes itself, how it strives to provide top-notch customer service and how it allows employees to play a role in evolving the business. The book’s writers share lessons they’ve learned in life and in business, as well as secrets about the e-tailer’s service-first culture.

The cover of “The Power Of Wow: How to Electrify Your Work and Your Life By Putting Service First.” CREDIT: Zappos

The title coincides with Zappos’ 20th anniversary. But the book isn’t the only way Zappos is celebrating the milestone: The retailer has partnered with brands such as New Balance, Sam Edelman and Toms on exclusive 20th birthday shoes this year.

And the company continues to evolve its business to keep pace with today’s changing consumer demands. Recently, Zappos has been launching new hyperverticals within its site that cater to specific audiences and provide opportunities for discovery and direction. Specifically, it has focused on kids and luxury consumers, the adaptive fashion market and globe-trotting travelers.

COO Arun Rajan told FN earlier this year that the changes are all part of Zappos’ focus on best-in-class service. “This experiential journey is what we’re calling ‘best customers experience,’ ” he said.

“The Power of Wow” is available to shop at Benbellabooks.com. A hardcover copy sells for $21, while an e-book (in either .epub or .mobi format) costs $13.

