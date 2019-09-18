Michael Kors Generated the Most Social Buzz of Any Show on the NYFW Calendar

New York Fashion Week spring ’20 is officially in the books, but it generated plenty of buzz — especially on the internet. While plenty of shows were the subjects of online posts, one resonated with netizens more than any other: Michael Kors.

The label generated 11.4 million social media engagements (posts and fan growth) between Sept. 6 and Sept. 11 across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, according to a report from data analytics platform ListenFirst. It experienced a 1,363% increase over last year, with fan growth up 53% over the previous week.

Gigi Hadid on the runway at the Michael Kors spring ’20 show at New York Fashion Week. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Kors was responsible for the two top performing posts of NYFW, both Facebook photo images showing off handbags against picnic-themed background, which received a combined 1.4 million responses.

The Kors show featured star power on the runway (Bella and Gigi Hadid walked) and in the front row (attendees included Nicole Kidman, Emily Ratajkowski and Kate Hudson). The show’s messaging — which addressed the divisiveness of American politics and rejected xenophobia — also made headlines.

The runner-up was Ralph Lauren, who saw decreased engagement (56%) over his 50th anniversary show from a year ago. The designer’s jazz club-themed show generated just under 2 million engagements.

Bella Hadid on the catwalk at the Ralph Lauren show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Tommy Hilfiger came in third (593,000 engagements) for his show, a star-studded affair at the Apollo Theater in Harlem, N.Y. featuring his second collaboration with “Euphoria” star Zendaya. Notably, both Lauren and Hilfiger showed fall ’19 see-now, buy-now shows, while Kors stuck to the traditional, six-months-ahead schedule.

(L-R): Tommy Hilfiger, Zendaya and Law Roach on the catwalk after the Tommy x Zendaya show. CREDIT: Clint Spaulding/Shutterstock

Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty show (487,000 engagements) and Tom Ford (478,000 engagements) also made the top 5. Rounding out the top 10, in order, were Christian Siriano, Kate Spade New York, Carolina Herrera, Oscar de la Renta and Zimmerman.

