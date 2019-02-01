Marketing Plays: Steve Madden Revs Up & Z Zegna Pairs with Alexander Zverev

Feb. 1, 2019: Steve Madden went back to its roots for the brand’s spring ’19 ads, presenting a series of automobile-themed images that reference how the founder got his start: selling shoes out of the trunk of his car. The campaign, titled “What Drives You,” features a large cast of men and women in the brand’s latest shoes and apparel, posing on vintage cars parked on the highways around Miami. Photographed by Elaine Constantine, the ads are meant to evoke the company’s “GenSteve” theme, which aims to celebrate the individual and their unique pursuits.

Steve Madden’s spring 2019 campaign is titled “What Drives You.” CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

Feb. 1, 2019: Like his sport idols Roger Federer and Dwyane Wade, Alexander Zverev is making a name in the fashion world. The German tennis pro, currently ranked No. 3 in the world, was named last year as the first official face of the Z Zegna label and is now appearing in the brand’s spring ’19 ad campaign, modeling its Techmerino Wash & Go men’s wardrobe. Zverev most recently was seen competing at the Australian Open, where he suffered a frustrating loss to Milos Raonic. However, the 21-year-old (who is the youngest player in the ATP Top 10) remains widely regarded as a top contender in the 2019 Grand Slam tournaments.

Z Zegna campaign starring Alexander Zverev CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

