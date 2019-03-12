Allbirds Co-Founder Launches Radio Show on Socially Responsible Business Leaders

Allbirds is taking to the airwaves. After making a splash in the shoe world with the launch of its wool footwear collection, the brand’s co-founder and co-CEO Joey Zwillinger will be taking on another role — host of “Purpose Built,” a special series debuting today on SiriusXM featuring mission-oriented entrepreneurs sharing their experiences in building brands with a social conscience.

The show airs on SiriusXM’s business radio powered by the Wharton School channel 132 and on Insight channel 121. Each hourlong episode will showcase host and Wharton alumnus Zwillinger in conversation with high-profile guests discussing how to create and support socially responsible companies.

“Joey Zwillinger and Tim Brown are part of an exciting wave of socially aware entrepreneurs whose stories and worldviews will be a fascinating addition to our talk programming lineup,” said Scott Greenstein, president and chief content officer of SiriusXM. “The ‘Purpose Built’ series will feature like-minded businesspeople sharing how taking a more socially conscious approach to the marketplace can benefit their bottom line.”

The series premiere will feature SiriusXM POTUS host Michael Smerconish leading a conversation with Zwillinger and Allbirds’ other co-founder, Tim Brown. The second installment will have Nick Leschly, CEO of Bluebird Bio, as its featured guest. Other upcoming guests include Yael Aflalo, CEO of Reformation; Gregg Renfrew, CEO of Beautycounter; Matt Pohlson, co-founder and co-CEO of Omaze; and James Rogers, founder and CEO of Apeel.

