Misty Copeland Dances in Stuart Weitzman’s 5050.20 Capsule for Holiday Campaign

Forget ballet slippers. Misty Copeland’s newest dance shoes are Stuart Weitzman boots.

The dancer stars in the Tapestry, Inc. brand’s holiday ’19 campaign, “Step Inside.” In the campaign, Copeland shows off Stuart Weitzman’s 5050.20 capsule collection. The 5050 back-stretch boot comes in a number of bold, limited-edition colorways, including red, green and blue. The brand has also introduced a new handbag, the 5050 bucket bag.

The Stuart Weitzman 5050.20 collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Stuart Weitzman

Copeland also sports several SW styles, including Merinda wraparound sandals, Anicia slip-on flats and the Emelie clutch.

Stuart Weitzman’s Merinda sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Stuart Weitzman

In the video campaign, Copeland steps into a bow-adorned SW shoebox. Once inside the box, Copeland performs a routine she self-choreographed. Her twists and turns are meant to demonstrate the comfort of Stuart Weitzman products.

“Being a ballerina, we’re not just dancers, we’re also athletes,” Copeland said in a press release. “You’re dancing in tulle. You look beautiful. And there is just this crazy power that maybe people don’t see.” Misty Copeland in Stuart Weitzman’s holiday campaign. CREDIT: ourtesy of Stuart Weitzman

To celebrate the 5050.20 capsule, Stuart Weitzman came out with its first augmented reality program, called the 5050.Me Experience. The platform shows models wearing the new colorways for the capsule; items are directly shoppable through the AR experience.

Stuart Weitzman also has its holiday ’19 collection displayed across a selection of store windows.

Past stars of SW campaigns have included Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid. Copeland is no stranger to the shoe world since she has a contract with Under Armour.

