Skechers Is Helping Animals in Need by Partnering With Petco Foundation

Even pets need some love on Valentine’s Day, and stepping up to the plate is Skechers and the Petco Foundation. Today, Petco is holding 16 events across the country, where it will surprise animal shelters with grants ranging from $65,000 to $1 million.

At select shelter locations, the Foundation will deliver a Valentine’s celebration of thanks and love to the organization’s staff and volunteers with a giant Valentine’s card along with treats and toys for the pets and a gift of Bobs for Dogs shoes from Skechers for staff members.

In January, Skechers entered into a multi-year partnership with the Petco Foundation, allowing Skechers to continue to help save the lives of cats and dogs through its charity line Bobs from Skechers, donating a portion of its proceeds to the Foundation’s charity network, which funds and facilitates adoption and medical care programs, in addition to service and therapy animals.

Over the past three years, Skechers helped more than 583,000 shelter pets and the lives of more than 241,000 rescued animals in the U.S.

In addition, Skechers is partnering with Petco for its Bobs for Dogs and Bobs for Cats shoes in select Petrco retail stores nationwide as well as online. Along with the footwear, consumers will be able to purchase coordinated animal accessories branded with Bobs from Skechers.

The Bobs collection, also available at Skechers stores and other retail partners, features popular shelter pets, cartooned animal mosaics, and world-famous animal personalities including Garfield and Grumpy Cat, as well as apparel from its animal-themed apparel line.

