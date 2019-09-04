Nine West Parent Counts on Tyra Banks to Bring New Life to the Brand

Tyra Banks is joining Nine West as its global ambassador.

Parent company Authentic Brands Group has announced the famed supermodel’s appointment as the face and voice of the fashion label’s global campaigns.

As part of her new role, Banks will participate in brand activations starting this fall and throughout next year — ahead of the release of Nine West’s fall campaign, “Groundbreakers,” in October. (It will continue to roll out female-centric initiatives throughout the season.)

“Tyra is the perfect partner to amplify Nine West’s modern message of celebrating women,” said ABG’s EVP of marketing, Natasha Fishman. “Tyra is both aspirational and inspirational and her drive, style and all-around fierceness are unmatched. We are thrilled to bring her voice and modern, feminine attitude to Nine West audiences around the world.”

The latest addition to the team comes during a rebranding period for Nine West, which sought Chapter 11 protection in April 2018 after closing all of its 71 standalone stores. While it managed to trim its pre-bankruptcy debt obligations by more than $1 billion, the company ultimately sold its Nine West and Bandolino shoe and accessory businesses to ABG for $340 million in a court auction in June.

Just short of a year later, Nine West emerged from bankruptcy with a new name. Premier Brands Group Holdings LLC maintains liquidity of more than $100 million to support its operations and future growth initiatives. (Its remaining brands include Anne Klein, One Jeanswear Group, The Jewelry Group and Kasper Group.) On the other hand, ABG — owner and licensor of Frye, Juicy Couture and more — assumed all licensing partnerships and marketing initiatives for the Nine West and Bandolino brands. It appointed Marc Fisher Footwear — launched by Marc Fisher, son of Nine West co-founder, the late Jerome Fisher — to run both brands’ shoe business.

Want more?

Nine West’s Bankruptcy Plan Finally Gets the Go-Ahead From Judge

Tyra Banks Celebrates ‘Sports Illustrated’ Swimsuit Issue Cover in Heels That Have Peekaboo Pops of Skin