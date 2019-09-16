Nike’s ‘Dream Crazy’ Ad Starring Colin Kaepernick Wins Emmy Award

When Nike’s “Dream Crazy” campaign starring Colin Kaepernick came out last September, it was a major conversation starter. Now, it’s an Emmy Award winner.

Released to coincide with the 30th anniversary of the Beaverton, Ore.-based company’s “Just Do It” campaign, the ad features a voiceover from Kaepernick: ““Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything.”

The former San Francisco 49ers’ quarterback began the controversial kneeling movement in 2016 in protest of police brutality and racism. He has remained unsigned by an NFL team since 2017.

After its release, the “Dream Crazy” ad sparked a wide range of reactions — on the one hand, leading to positive feedback from the likes of LeBron James and Serena Williams and on the other hand, igniting shoe burning and boycotts.

While reactions were mixed, the ad gave Nike a financial boost. Days after the ad’s release, the sportswear giant’s stock hit an all-time high. Social media mentions for Nike also skyrocketed, with its name mentioned 5 million times in just three days following the Kaepernick spot’s release.

Now, the ad’s not just a money maker but also critically acclaimed. At the Creative Arts Emmys in Los Angeles last night, Nike was awarded with the trophy in the Outstanding Commercial category. The athletic wear brand shares the honor with ad agency Wieden+Kennedy and production company Park Pictures.

