Mindy Kaling Gives Hilarious Shoe Shopping Advice in DSW’s New Ad

For the first time in its history, DSW has tapped a celebrity to star in its advertising: Mindy Kaling.

Known for her roles on “The Office” and “The Mindy Project,” the actress will appear in ads for the footwear retailer through 2020, with the campaign officially rolling out today.

In freshly released 1-minute and 30-second spots, the Dartmouth alum jokes about how DSW sells the perfect shoes for every mood. Patterned sandals go with “a couple umbrella drinks and a nap,” while Vans work great for “when you totally care but want to look like you don’t.”

While Kaling’s love of shopping is well-documented in her two best-selling books, the DSW ad campaign marks her first foray into the fashion arena.

The ads will appear on TV, digital and social, with the star lending support through her own channels (Kaling has 3.9 million followers on Instagram).

Speaking with FN’s sister publication WWD about the spots, the 39-year-old discussed the influence DSW has had on her life.

“I have such fond memories of DSW from my childhood. It’s where I got my prom shoes,” Kaling said. “I would go with my mom. When I think about how we would bond, it would be through shopping, and we would go to DSW all the time. I just loved it as a teenager.”

Last month, DSW’s parent company unveiled a name change from DSW Inc. to Designer Brands Inc., reflecting its recent acquisitions of Camuto Group and The Shoe Company. In the coming years, the firm intends to expand its offerings of private labels and Camuto-branded footwear, as well as increase sales in the children’s space.

