Marketing Plays: Kendall Jenner Dances in Stuart Weitzman’s Fall ’19 Campaign + More News

Sept. 3, 2019: Kendall Jenner is back as Stuart Weitzman‘s brand face for the second season in a row. The model stars in the brand’s fall ’19 ad campaign, SW Boot Camp, showing off some dance moves. Along with photographs, Jenner is also featured in a three-part short film series, produced by women including photographer and videographer Charlotte Wales and stylist Clare Richardson. In the first video, seen below, she highlights the Stuart Weitzman over-the-knee Leslie boot. Stay tuned for the following installments.
Now Playing: #SWDANCE, the first installment of our SW Boot Camp Fall 2019 Campaign. . . . . . . The short film starring @kendalljenner highlights the art of movement and portrays the power and confidence women feel #inourshoes. Shop her look — the #LESLEY over-the-knee silhouette — now in stores and online. #SWFall19 #SWWomen #StuartWeitzman
Sept. 3, 2019: Kurt Geiger unveiled the first two faces of its fall ’19 campaign: actress Ella Balinska and Razorlight frontman Johnny Borrell. Before landing a role as one of the star’s of the new “Charlie’s Angels” film, Balinska worked as a shop girl for Kurt Geiger at Selfridges. “I used to work in Kurt Geiger; it makes this so close to home, and it makes it a campaign I’m really proud to be the face of because I know this company back to front,” she said in a release. Balinska models the Box boot and the Lunar sneakers; Borrell wears two styles of boots: the Russell Cuban and Cade Chelsea.
So proud to introduce Ella Balinska, our Characterful Style superstar for Autumn/Winter! Former Kurt Geiger Sales Associate at Selfridges London, soon to take Hollywood by storm in the upcoming Charlie’s Angels movie. Always part of the family, we could not be more excited to have you fronting our campaign @ellabalinska! Never have we been so impatient for Summer to end. ❤
