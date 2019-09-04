Sign up for our newsletter today!

Marketing Plays: Kendall Jenner Dances in Stuart Weitzman’s Fall ’19 Campaign + More News

By FN Staff
FN Staff

FN Staff

More Stories By FN

View All
Kendall Jenner, Stuart Weitzman campaign, fall 2019
Kendall Jenner starring in Stuart Weitzman's fall '19 campaign.
CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

Sept. 3, 2019: Kendall Jenner is back as Stuart Weitzman‘s brand face for the second season in a row. The model stars in the brand’s fall ’19 ad campaign, SW Boot Camp, showing off some dance moves. Along with photographs, Jenner is also featured in a three-part short film series, produced by women including photographer and videographer Charlotte Wales and stylist Clare Richardson. In the first video, seen below, she highlights the Stuart Weitzman over-the-knee Leslie boot. Stay tuned for the following installments. 

Sept. 3, 2019: Kurt Geiger unveiled the first two faces of its fall ’19 campaign: actress Ella Balinska and Razorlight frontman Johnny Borrell. Before landing a role as one of the star’s of the new “Charlie’s Angels” film, Balinska worked as a shop girl for Kurt Geiger at Selfridges. “I used to work in Kurt Geiger; it makes this so close to home, and it makes it a campaign I’m really proud to be the face of because I know this company back to front,” she said in a release. Balinska models the Box boot and the Lunar sneakers; Borrell wears two styles of boots: the Russell Cuban and Cade Chelsea.

Want more?

Marketing Plays: August 2019

Marketing Plays: July 2019

Marketing Plays: June 2019

Watch on FN:

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad