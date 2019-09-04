Marketing Plays: Kendall Jenner Dances in Stuart Weitzman’s Fall ’19 Campaign + More News

Sept. 3, 2019: Kendall Jenner is back as Stuart Weitzman‘s brand face for the second season in a row. The model stars in the brand’s fall ’19 ad campaign, SW Boot Camp, showing off some dance moves. Along with photographs, Jenner is also featured in a three-part short film series, produced by women including photographer and videographer Charlotte Wales and stylist Clare Richardson. In the first video, seen below, she highlights the Stuart Weitzman over-the-knee Leslie boot. Stay tuned for the following installments.

Sept. 3, 2019: Kurt Geiger unveiled the first two faces of its fall ’19 campaign: actress Ella Balinska and Razorlight frontman Johnny Borrell. Before landing a role as one of the star’s of the new “Charlie’s Angels” film, Balinska worked as a shop girl for Kurt Geiger at Selfridges. “I used to work in Kurt Geiger; it makes this so close to home, and it makes it a campaign I’m really proud to be the face of because I know this company back to front,” she said in a release. Balinska models the Box boot and the Lunar sneakers; Borrell wears two styles of boots: the Russell Cuban and Cade Chelsea.

