Marketing Plays: Kurt Geiger Taps Emeli Sande for Fall Campaign

Oct. 4, 2019: For its fall ’19 campaign, Kurt Geiger is unveiling a cast of British stars as part of the theme “Characterful Style.” After debuting the series with actress Ella Balinska and musician Johnny Borrell, the brand has now introduced its newest ambassadors: singer Emeli Sandé and entrepreneur Jamal Edwards (founder of SBTV). Both are sporting the latest fall boots and accessories in the ads, and Sandé, in particular, channels a very hip uptown-Western look with green snake-print cowboy boots paired with a faux-fur coat and Kurt Geiger’s large tweed Kensington bag. The singer explains: “You can express so much of yourself through what you’re wearing.”

Want More?

Marketing Plays: September 2019

Marketing Plays: August 2019

Marketing Plays: July 2019