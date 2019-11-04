Marketing Plays: Coach Debuts Holiday Ads Focused on Inclusivity, Optimism & Authenticity + More

Nov. 4, 2019: Coach has unveiled its “Wonder for All” holiday print campaign photographed by Juergen Teller, featuring a fun, diverse cast that includes actress Yara Shadidi, model Kate Moss, rapper Megan Thee Stallion, Spike and Tonya Lee, in addition to other high-profilers. The campaign follows the band of revelers as they gather at an impromptu party at a New York brownstone, and it champions the idea of coming together for the holidays and the inclusive spirit of New York. The campaign also introduces the brand’s new Horse and Carriage collection. The now-iconic motif was first introduced in the ’50s, a symbol of the brand’s legacy of leather craft and New York roots. “Wonder for All” is includes a series of short films written and directed by Bunney Kinney, featuring Spike and Tonya Lee, actress Camila Morrone and writer and producer Ben Sinclair, among others.

Nov. 4, 2019: Slipper brand Dearfoams launched its first national TV ad campaign since the ’80s: “Together in Dearfoams.” The campaign focuses on the brand’s belief in the importance of family, especially during the holidays, inviting consumers to step into a pair of slippers from its Dearfoams Holiday Family Collection. The ad will run in 15-second and 30-second formats on the Hallmark Channel today through Dec. 19. In addition, Dearfoams will sponsor the network’s third annual Countdown to Christmas Fantasy Game. Each week players can select seven movies they think will perform the best based on on-air ratings from Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. Prizes will include cash awards and gift cards to Dearfoams.com. Dearfoams has also engaged with 30 influencers to share how their families come together this holiday season and invite consumers to do the same by posting photos and videos from their family gatherings with the hashtags #Dearfoams and #TogetherInDearfoams.

Darfoams Holiday Family Collection. CREDIT: Dearfoams

