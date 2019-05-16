Marketing Plays: Vince Camuto Ads Star Golden Barbie Jasmine Sanders

May 16, 2019: For its summer campaign, dubbed “Call of the Wild,” Vince Camuto has tapped a new face: Instagram star Jasmine Sanders (@golden_barbie), who boasts more than 3.4 million followers and is now appearing in the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. The ads were shot in studio by photographer James Macari and feature the brand’s dressy and casual apparel, paired with footwear and handbags done in rich exotics and mixed animal prints. The global campaign includes digital and out-of-home placements, and will appear on social media around the hashtag #StandOutStyle.

Jasmine Sanders in a campaign for Vince Camuto. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vince Camuto

May 14, 2019: The Cannes Film Festival kicks off today, and Giuseppe Zanotti is celebrating with a suitably glamorous release of his own: the Croisette Crystal, an early drop from his fall ’19 collection. The mule, named after the French city’s famous boulevard, comes in black suede with glittering microcrystal embellishment Available as a stiletto, a flat and with a 4-centimeter block heel, its finely crafted leather straps are specially designed for maximum comfort. “For me, Cannes is the epitome of red carpet elegance,” said the designer. “I wanted to dazzle and shine in the most sensual way possible.” Exclusively available at Giuseppe Zanotti’s Cannes boutique, other select Giuseppe Zanotti shops and Giuseppezanotti.com.

Giuseppe Zanotti Croisette Crystal mule. CREDIT: Zanotti

May 7, 2019: Giannico has created a whimsical film to showcase its spring ’19 collection. The short features classical ballet dancer Christelle Cenerelli putting the season’s styles through their paces onstage. But while she may be more accustomed to dancing in ballet flats, she didn’t let an 110-millimeter heel get in the way of her performance. The collection also arrived at Milan’s La Rinascente today, and to celebrate, the department store has dedicated a special window to the label. Until May 13, the Piazza Duomo vitrine is featuring a rainbow-colored display of Giannico’s signature Daphne mules in pink, blue, green, yellow, orange, red and silver glitter.

Giannico spring ’19. CREDIT: David Hatters, Giannico

