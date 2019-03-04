Marketing Plays: Aerosoles and Martha Stewart Are Together Again

March 4, 2019: Aerosoles and lifestyle guru Martha Stewart have unveiled their second footwear collection, hitting stores now for spring ’19. The duo soft-launched the line last fall with a series of riding-inspired rain boots. For this season, though, they have expanded with 11 styles priced from $79 to $120, including a pair of platform wedges that Stewart told FN are a favorite. “I like being tall and can walk in [them],” she said recently. To promote the launch, the TV star is appearing in a series of ad images alongside a pair of young models, dressed entirely in neutrally colored outfits that help highlight the new footwear.

Martha Stewart stars in the spring ’19 campaign for her Aerosoles collaboration. CREDIT: Courtesy of Aerosoles

Want More?

Marketing Plays: February 2019

Marketing Plays: January 2019