Sign up for our newsletter today!

Marketing Plays: Aerosoles and Martha Stewart Are Together Again

By Jennie Bell
Jennie Bell

Jennie Bell

More Stories By Jennie

View All
Martha Stewart
Martha Stewart
CREDIT: Courtesy of Aerosoles

March 4, 2019: Aerosoles and lifestyle guru Martha Stewart have unveiled their second footwear collection, hitting stores now for spring ’19. The duo soft-launched the line last fall with a series of riding-inspired rain boots. For this season, though, they have expanded with 11 styles priced from $79 to $120, including a pair of platform wedges that Stewart told FN are a favorite. “I like being tall and can walk in [them],” she said recently. To promote the launch, the TV star is appearing in a series of ad images alongside a pair of young models, dressed entirely in neutrally colored outfits that help highlight the new footwear.

Aerosoles Martha Stewart Spring 2019 Campaign
Martha Stewart stars in the spring ’19 campaign for her Aerosoles collaboration.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Aerosoles

Want More?

Marketing Plays: February 2019

Marketing Plays: January 2019

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad