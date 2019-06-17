Marketing Plays: Jimmy Choo Debuts New Monogram in Ads Starring Kaia Gerber

June 17, 2019: The fall advertising season is officially under way, starting with a new campaign from Jimmy Choo starring runway star Kaia Gerber, who is appearing for the second season with the brand. The ads, captured by fashion photographer Steven Meisel, presents the diversity of the modern woman, showing Gerber in sleek stiletto boots and chunky utilitarian sneakers. But more significantly, the global campaign marks the debut of Jimmy Choo’s new monogram, JC, cast in a brushed gold faceted font with an interlinked silhouette. “The multi-faceted [logo] design reflects the dynamism of the Jimmy Choo woman and the accessories she commands,” said creative director Sandra Choi in a statement.

Kaia Gerber models the Diamond sneakers in Jimmy Choo’s fall ’19 campaign. CREDIT: Jimmy Choo

June 5, 2019: Hoka One One has announced a two-year partnership with fitness chain Life Time. Together, they are celebrating Global Running Day with running activities at Life Time’s athletic resorts, as well as a sweepstakes that launched on June 3, offering a pair of Hoka sneakers and a training session with a specialized Life Time coach. In addition, Hoka has signed on as the title sponsor for the 2019 and 2020 Chicago Half Marathon in September, owned and produced by Life Time.

