Marketing Plays: Giuseppe Zanotti’s Fall Campaign Is All About Independent Spirit

July 10, 2019: For fall ’19, Giuseppe Zanotti showcases its collection in a cinematic-inspired campaign. In addition to photos shot by art photographer Suffo Moncloa and featuring models Felice Noordhoff and Mateusz Chmielews, the company released a indie-spirited short film, directed by Sharna Osborne, celebrating the season’s new shoe styles. Silhouettes include the Bebe pump, the Leandra stiletto and the Thalia derby as well as the new men’s Blabber sneaker. “The fall collection is all about sophistication and chic contrasts,” designer Giuseppe Zanotti said in a statement. “With the campaign, I wanted to portray both facets of the Giuseppe Zanotti man and woman — elegant, modern, individualistic and always with a certain something that stands out from everyone else.”

