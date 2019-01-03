Marketing Plays: Giuseppe Zanotti’s Spring Campaign Is a Modern Treatise on Style

Jan. 3, 2019: For its spring ’19 marketing campaign, Giuseppe Zanotti has tapped American model Grace Elizabeth (who was recently spotted opening Chanel’s fall ’19 show). Shot in studio by photographer Craig McDean, the six minimalist portraits alternate between black-and-white and color, and show Grace in the shoe designer’s standout spring styles, including the ornate Peony stiletto sandal and the Hollie Big Diamond flat, juxtaposed with cutoff denim shorts and oversized blazers. “I really wanted to do something different, modern with this campaign,” said Zanotti in a statement. “My shoes have always been and will always be works of art — embellished, feminine, gorgeous, but today there are no longer rules about evening style versus day.” The campaign will appear in leading fashion magazines and websites.

Giuseppe Zanotti’s spring ’19 ad campaign starring model Grace Elizabeth. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

Jan. 3, 2019: Coach has debuted spring ’19 ad campaign images featuring actor Michael B. Jordan. The “Black Panther” star in September was named the first global face of Coach’s menswear line. Shot by photographer Craig McDean in a desert landscape outside of Los Angeles, the campaign depicts backstage scenes of a faded carnival. Perched atop a dust-covered vintage car, Jordan models the brand’s classic cool-guy looks including a blue leather moto jacket and a patchwork leather bomber color-blocked shearling jacket. In announcing the brand’s partnership with Jordan last year, creative director Stuart Vevers described the 31-year-old actor as “cool and authentic,” adding that he “really embodies the Coach guy.”

Michael B. Jordan stars in Coach’s spring ’19 campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Coach

