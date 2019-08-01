Sign up for our newsletter today!

Marketing Plays: Vans Honors Geoff Rowley’s Gnarliest Skateboarding Move

By FN Staff
Geoff Rowley
An archival shot of Geoff Rowley's history 50-50.
CREDIT: Vans

Aug. 1, 2019: Vans is commemorating skateboarding history this month. The California sneaker brand has placed a statue of British skate icon Geoff Rowley across from Star Plaza at the L.A. Convention Center that will remain in place for 30 days. It’s intended to mark the 20th anniversary of Rowley’s historic 50-50 move on the hubba (or stair ledge) outside the Staples Center; it will also recognize the skater’s impact on the sport. Rowley has had an important influence on the history of Vans: The two introduced their Rowley Pro vulcanized sneaker in 1999, and it helped reignite not only Vans but slim-fitting high-performance skate styles.

Vans Geoff Rowley Statue
Vans placed a temporary statue of Geoff Rowley at the LA Convention Center.
CREDIT: Vans

