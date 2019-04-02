Marketing Plays: Crocs Names New Global Brand Ambassdors to “Come As Your Are” Campaign + More News

April 2, 2019: Crocs “Come As You Are” global marketing campaign, featuring brand ambassadors Zooey Deschanel and Natalie Dormer, has added Chinese actcress, dancer and model Gina Jin; South Korean actress and gugudan girl-band member Kim Se-Jeong, and Japanese actress and model Suzu Hirose for the year-long campaign. The campaign can be seen through digital, social, print and in-store marketing. The company is also on the lookout for a 2019 Crocs Fan Ambassador who can show how they embrace “Come As You Are” and wear Crocs to pursue their passions.

April 1, 2019: Less than a year after moving from the Golden State Warriors to the Detroit Pistons, Zaza Pachulia has joined a new family. The NBA pro, who was born in Tbilisi, Georgia, has signed on as an ambassador for Georgian sneaker brand Crosty. As part of the partnership, Pachulia will collaborate on product and extended sizes for existing styles, and will help the brand with its U.S. distribution, working to find like-minded partners. Crosty, founded by brothers George and Shota Mikaia, began selling in the U.S. market in fall ’19 and endorses a message of freedom and equality.

