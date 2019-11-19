Jennifer Lopez Is Named the New Face of Coach

Jennifer Lopez just landed a new gig. The actress and singer has been named the global face of Coach.

Beginning with the spring ’20 season, Lopez will star in advertising campaigns for leather goods, ready-to-wear and footwear.

She joins other Coach ambassadors including Michael B. Jordan and Yara Shahidi.

“I’m so excited for this collaboration with Coach,” Lopez said in a statement. “It is a timeless brand that I’ve always been a fan of, and the upcoming collection really speaks to my personal style — an uptown-downtown mix.”

Jennifer Lopez is the new face of Coach. CREDIT: Courtesy of Benjamin Rosser/BFA

Added creative director Stuart Vevers, “I loved when Jennifer carried the Coach Signature bags in her 2002 video ‘All I Have.’ She’s from New York like Coach, which creates another authentic connection with our heritage.”

Lopez, who’s heading into 2020 with other major jobs on the horizon, including headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show, is also set to be a red carpet fixture during the upcoming awards season. The entertainer has already garnered Oscar buzz for her latest role in the film “Hustlers.”

Coach is a Tapestry Inc. brand that continues to shine for the company. It delivered its eighth consecutive quarter of positive comps, driven by its digital platform and international business. Revenues at the brand grew a modest 1% to $966 million in Tapestry’s first-quarter earnings.

